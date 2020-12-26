SA-SL 1st Test: Chandimal, de Silva help SL to 340/6

Centurion, Dec 26 : Contrasting half centuries from Dinesh Chandimal and Dhananjaya de Silva and Niroshan Dickwella’s 49 helped Sri Lanka to 340/6 on the first day of the first Test against South Africa here on Saturday.

Chandimal and de Silva helped Sri Lanka recover from a shaky start to the day after captain Dimuth Karunaratne chose to bat first. The visitors were reduced to 54/3 within the first 11 overs but Chandimal then held up one end as de Silva put up a counter-attacking knock.

de Silva hit 11 fours and a six on his way to 79 off 106 balls before he pulled up after taking a single. He had to be helped off the ground, thus bringing an end to the innings. The pair had put up 131 runs for the fourth wicket.

Chandimal was then joined by Dickwella and they put up 99 runs for the fifth wicket. The partnership ended when the former fell to Wiaan Mulder, who then got Dickwella five overs later.

Mulder also dismissed Kusal Perera earlier in the innings and was South Africa’s highest wicket taker. Meanwhile, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje and Lutho Sipamla all took a wicket each.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 340/6 (Dinesh Chandimal 85, Dhananjaya de Silva 79 (retired hurt); Wiaan Mulder 3/68) vs South Africa

