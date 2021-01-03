SA vs SL 2nd Test: Nortje, Elgar put hosts in driver’s seat on Day 1

Johannesburg, Jan 3 : Anrich Nortje’s six-wicket-haul and Dean Elgar’s unbeaten 92 put South Africa firmly in control against Sri Lanka in the second Test in Johannesburg.

Sri Lanka were shot out for 157 in just over 40 overs with South African fast bowlers Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Lutho Sipamla and Wiaan Mulder running riot. Nortje recorded figures of 6/56 while Mulder took three wickets for 25 runs.

Opener Kusal Perera was the highest scorer for Sri Lanka with 60 runs while Wanindu Hasaranga (29), Dushmantha Chameera (22) and Lahiru Thirimanne (17) were the only other players who scored in double digits.

South Africa lost opener Aiden Markram early but Elgar and Rassi van der Dussen then consolidated the innings for the hosts. They ended the day trailing Sri Lanka by nine runs with Elgar and van der Dussen’s partnership on 114 runs at stumps.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 157 all out (Kusal Perera 60, Wanindu Hasaranga 29; Anrich Nortje 5/56) vs South Africa 148/1 (Dean Elgar 92 not out, Rassie van der Dussen 40 not out; Asitha Fernando 1/30)

