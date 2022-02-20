‘Sab ka saath, sabka vikaas’ has to be applied practically: KTR

Hyderabad: Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday spoke about Telangana’s effective policy design and implementation at the Harvard India Conference 2022. In his keynote speech at the event ‘Turbocharging India at 2030’, KTR said that ”Sab ka saath sabka vikaas” has to be applied practically and not just on paper.

The minister’s developmental plan for India in 2030 as a young leader was also discussed. The theme of this year’s conference was ‘India @ 2030 – A Transformational Decade’, where the minister spoke about various initiatives taken by the state to ensure development in rural and urban areas.

KTR in his keynote speech, while taking a dig at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, said that “Sab ka Saath Sab ka Vikaas” has to be applied practically and not just on paper, while stressing that development is essential in all areas. He also pressed on the need for the country to follow the steps of the youngest state to ensure rapid and sustainable development.

The minister in his keynote speech at the conference revealed that the Pharma City that is being developed on 19,333 acres of land, at a cost of Rs 5,157 crore. It will be inaugurated in the next few months, he added.

Pharma City, according to KTR, will also spread across Kandukur, Yacharam, and Kadthal mandals of the Rangareddy district.

When asked about communal harmony in the state amidst the raging hijab controversy, he said that the state has enough places of worship and communal harmony has been ensured in the state. “We have to focus on other things that are essential to the common man,” said KTR.

“We have given utmost importance to law and order,” added the minister, while claiming that no day has been wasted in Bandhs and protests following the formation of the state.