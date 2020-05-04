Sab sahi ho jaayega sings SRK

Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan belted out a lockdown themed song “Sab sahi ho jaayega”, but it was his son AbRam who stole the thunder when the father-son duo performed at performance at the I for India online concert.

From flipping hair together to cute dance steps to their camaraderie to AbRam adorably telling Shah Rukh to stop, SRK’s performance with his six-year-old is winning hearts in the virtual world.

Shah Rukh treated his fans with a special musical performance at the online concert, held in support of frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic. The superstar shared the video on his social media handles.

“‘Sab sahi ho jaayega’…?Extremely grateful to #IforIndia, @badboyshah and @cacklerraj for music, lyrics & for working overnight. Thank you Sunil for the edit. All so that I could sing. ??Ab bhai, lockdown mein mujhe gaate hue bhi jhelna padhega. AbRam is saying ‘papa enough now!’? ?Par sab sahi ho jaayega!,” he wrote along with the video.

The song has been composed by rapper Badshah and penned by lyricist Saini.

In the song, the actor took a dig at the popular song “Bella ciao”, dissed himself as a singer and narrated the perils of living under the lockdown, ending on a positive note saying that time will change, and soon everything will be back to normal.

“Shows dekh dekh kar thak chuka hu, Bela ciao Bela ciao ga ke pak chuka hu, Aankhein khuli par dimag so jayeaga, Sun na yaar, sab sahi ho jayega,” he said.

The star then quips, “Look how bad the current time is, even SRK has become a singer!”

“You will see that the times will change, and the system will re-arrange. The six packs will be back on the market, and we will again watch cricket matches in the stadium,” he added.

He summarised that the situation will get back to normal, saying: “We will again light lamps on Diwali, and meet our relatives on Eid.”

He went on to advise people to have some patience. In the end, SRK said there was one more song to which his son AbRam said: “Papa enough now!”

Source: IANS

