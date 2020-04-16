Saba Naqvi bashes hate-mongers

New Delhi: In a video going viral on social media, Saba Naqvi, a renowned journalist and author is seen denouncing those who are holding Muslims responsible for the spread of COVID-19.

Really sad that ⁦@_sabanaqvi⁩ has to even say this but we live in grim times where we have to despair in the midst of hunger and disease pic.twitter.com/YfouhevdqP — Harinder Baweja (@shammybaweja) April 15, 2020

Naqvi reminds of the owner of pharmaceutical company – CIPLA – which is going to mass-produce drugs for deadly disease.

“The owner of the pharma company is Yousuf Khaja Hameed,” said Naqvi.

Naqvi challenges people to find out the owner of Wockhardt which is again a giant company creating anti-COVID drugs.

She also mentions the massive contribution of Rs. 1000 crore from Azim Premji, an Indian business tycoon and chairman of Wipro Limited.

Naqvi is author of “Shades of Saffron” where she describes the BJP’s predominant position in Indian politics today. In its journey from coalition politics to single-party hegemony, it has emerged as a very different entity from the one that first came to power in 1998. Veteran journalist Naqvi—who has spent two decades covering the BJP—told the story from the party’s founding in 1980 to its two stints in power.

