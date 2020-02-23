Sabarmati Ashram prepares for Trump and Melania’s visit

A+ A-

Ahmedabad: Preparations to welcome Donald and Melania Trump are in full swing in Ahmedabad, where the two are scheduled to land tomorrow for their two-day visit to the country.

Before heading to Motera Stadium to attend the ‘Namaste Trump’ event, the US President will likely go to the Sabarmati Ashram.

According to organisers, three chairs have been set up for the visiting dignitaries as well as Prime Minister Modi to relax and take a view of the Sabarmati waterfront.

Traditional chairs with carving work, neatly secured with plastic wrappings, have been placed at the raised platform near the scenic waterfront.

Security has been heightened up in the wake of Trump’s visit. Apart from the Gujarat police, officials from the US Secret Service have already reached the spot to ensure additional safety to the US President.

The Sabarmati Ashram management is planning to gift a few items made of handspun khadi and a charkha as souvenirs to the President and the First Lady.

Atul Pandya, Director, Sabarmati Ashram Preservation and Memorial Trust, had told ANI last week, “The Government of Gujarat is also planning for gifts and we are planning for some khadi items, drawings and charkha (spinning wheel) as souvenirs.”

The big old charkha will be on display for the guests at Hriday Kunj. The items will be placed a day earlier of the dignitaries’ visit.

The Ashram trustee has further proposed the dignitaries to visit Radhekunj, which was the residence of Mahatma Gandhi.