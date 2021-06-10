Sabita holds review meeting on reopening of educational institutions

By SM Bilal|   Published: 10th June 2021 6:53 pm IST

Hyderabad: The continuous drop in the number of Covid cases has given a ray of hope for the managements of all educational institutions from the state. The State Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy today held a review meeting with the officials of her department on the issue of the reopening of the all educational institutions.

The meeting discussed on the issue of conduct of online classes for intermediate and school students. The meeting has reportedly decided to reopen the educational institutions from the 16th of this month.

The education department is planning to hold the online classes from the eight standard to 10th standard.

