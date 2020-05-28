Sabita Indra Reddy inaugurates LB Nagar flyover

Hyderabad: Minister for School Education Sabitha Indra Reddy, GHMC Mayor B Rammohan, and MLA D Sudhir Reddy inaugurated a flower and an underpass built at LB Nagar cross Roads in the city.

The project was constructed under the SRDP scheme by spending Rs 57 cr for both facilities near LB Nagar and Kamineni Hospital.





LB Nagar flyover inaugurated on Thursday in Hyderabad.

The Minister said that the state government offers priority for roads to attract investments for development. In twitter on yesterday, IT Minister KT Rama Rao said to inaugurate it and he did not attend it.

While we continue to develop irrigation infra for farmers, Telangana Govt also has been focused on improving urban infrastructure 👇



Will be inaugurating two latest outcomes of #SRDP at LB Nagar tomorrow



Kamineni junction RHS 940m flyover & LB Nagar junction LHS 519m VUP pic.twitter.com/e8Q9lvQyJb — KTR (@KTRTRS) May 27, 2020

The flyover and underpass will ease off the traffic from Nagole to Lb Nagar cross roads and towards Sagar road, Owaisi junction as well. The officials said that while underpass will offer smooth traffic flow and vehicular movement towards Sagar road, Srisailam Highway and Owaisi junction.

While 519 meters long underpass and the Flyover of 940 meters will make free flow of vehicles and ease traffic jams.

