Sabitha begins digital classes, KTR welcomes

Hyderabad: Telangana state has today launched digital classes for school students.



Education Minister, Sabitha Indra Reddy has started the digital classes at Doordarshan in Rananthapur here. On this IT Minister, K T Rama Rao has tweeted that the state has started digital classes for the first time.

The digital classes are started for 3rd class-10th class students. T-Sat, DTH, wire, wireless, broadband platforms being used for the same he said.

While 4 lakh students git the download of T-Sat channel, 4.3 lakh students subscribed YouTube channel. He said digital classes were introduced using T-Sat channels and offered necessary training to teachers. As per a survey 92 per cent people in Telangana have television sets, while 8 percent do not have them.





The digital classes are being taught to students who can get the lessons through television sets, laptops and smart phones. Local teachers and officials are alerted the people to avail digital classes through required platforms he said.

Source: NSS