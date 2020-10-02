Sabitha Indra: Telangana’s education standards must improve

Hyderabad: During a review meeting the Telangana’s Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy asked all the education department officials to explore possibilities of implementing the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in the State for the benefit of students at large and strengthening the State education department.

The Telengana Education Minister on Thursday said that the State education standards should be on par with international standards and students from the State should emerge successful across the globe as per the instructions given by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Work on how to improve our Education system, Education Minister asserted

She directed officials to come up with measures on how to strengthen the education department as per the new NEP and accordingly submit a report.

The meeting was attended by Special Chief Secretary to Government, Education Chitra Ramchandran; Board of Intermediate Education Secretary Syed Omer Jaleel; School Education director Sridevasena, among other officials.