Sabitha says to address private teachers demands

Hyderabad: Education Minister, P Sabitha Indra Reddy today said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will take a decision on the issues pertaining to private teachers forum in the state.

A delegation of private teachers forum has called on the minister and apprised her of their problems including increase of salaries and others.

Later the forum Shabbir Ali has informed media persons that they urged the government on the salaries, implementation of GO 45 and other demands.

The Minister has offered to address our issues by calling a meeting tomorrow with managements of the private schools, he said.

The private schools will be revamped with necessary measures, the education minister has said. We will talk to the management’s of the private schools to give better salaries on time to the staff, Sabathia has said.

The Education Minister has offered to implement GO 45 surely for the benefit of the teachers. The government will provide all help and cooperation to the private teachers in the state, she said.

Sabitha Indra Reddy has said that the chief minister has already been keen to address their salaries and other issues. The minister said that a committee will be formed including forum members to come to a solution on the private teachers demands