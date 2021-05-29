Sabyasachi once asked Deepika Padukone to wear burqa, here’s why

Mumbai: It’s been two years now since Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married in a private wedding in Italy. From all the venue, guest list to their big day outfits, the couple managed to keep their wedding a bug ‘secret’ from the media and fans.

Talking about how hard it was to keep Deepika’s wedding a secret, designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee in an interview shared how he kept telling the actress to wear a burqa, so that she would not be recognised when she arrived for her bridal fittings.

Revealing the details to Business of Fashion, Sabyasachi said, “A few people from the Mumbai store (knew) because that’s where Deepika used to come secretly for her measurements and I was terrified that there would be some press hanging somewhere there. We were terrified and I kept telling Deepika that ‘come in a burqa’ and Deepika said, ‘if I come in a burqa that’s when I will get spotted’. A few more people who (were) helping her with measurements and everybody knew. But most people in my factory, because there are 1,800 people at work there, thought it was Naomi Campbell getting married to an Indian prince.”

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s lavish wedding in November 2018 at Lake Como in Italy in the presence of their close family and friends.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Deepika will be seen ’83 along with Ranveer. She also has The Intern, Fighter, Pathan, Mahabharata, Nag Ashwin’s next and Shakun Batra’s film in her kitty.