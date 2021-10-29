Sabyasachi’s ad campaign for luxury mangalsutra triggers backlash

Hyderabad: Celebrity fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s latest ‘Intimate Fine Jewellery’ collection faced a huge backlash on social media after his advertisement campaign featuring heterosexual and same-sex couples wearing his royal Bengal mangalsutra went viral.

On October 27, the official Instagram handle of Sabyasachi released a series of pictures featuring models in intimate apparel wearing a ‘mangalsutra’. The mangalsutra is a traditional necklace worn by women in India after their wedding.





Twittaratis took to Twitter and criticized the Kolkata-based designer’s advertisement campaign for promoting obscenity and using “semi-naked models for a Mangalsutra ad.”

Ultra Woke #Sabyasachi is so creatively bankrupt that he had to use semi naked models for a Mangalsutra ad. pic.twitter.com/TZhT5XtGz5 — Rishi Bagree (@rishibagree) October 28, 2021





This ad campaign is deliberately done to provoke extreme reactions, they are counting on someone commenting on the female model. Then they will call it ‘body shaming’ ‘slut shaming’ and take out the platinum victim card. Very calculated strategy. https://t.co/ezjt8nwfrF — Shefali Vaidya. 🇮🇳 (@ShefVaidya) October 27, 2021

Sabyasachi was also slammed for “demeaning” something as sacred as the mangalsutra”.



The designer however, garnered support from a section of social media.

How can you boycott #Sabyasachi when you can't afford it? — Shweta Sengar (@ShwetaSengar) October 28, 2021

Days ago on October 18, the right-wing ecosystem called for a boycott of Fabindia after the ethnic brand used an Urdu phrase in a campaign for the upcoming festival of Diwali. The tweet was promptly removed by Fabindia after #BoycottFabIndia started trending on Twitter furiously.

The ‘Intimate Fine Jewellery’ collection campaign of Sabyasachi Mukherjee was not removed.