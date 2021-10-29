Sabyasachi’s ad campaign for luxury mangalsutra triggers backlash

Hyderabad: Celebrity fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s latest ‘Intimate Fine Jewellery’ collection faced a huge backlash on social media after his advertisement campaign featuring heterosexual and same-sex couples wearing his royal Bengal mangalsutra went viral.
On October 27, the official Instagram handle of Sabyasachi released a series of pictures featuring models in intimate apparel wearing a ‘mangalsutra’. The mangalsutra is a traditional necklace worn by women in India after their wedding.
Twittaratis took to Twitter and criticized the Kolkata-based designer’s advertisement campaign for promoting obscenity and using “semi-naked models for a Mangalsutra ad.”
Sabyasachi was also slammed for “demeaning” something as sacred as the mangalsutra”.
The designer however, garnered support from a section of social media.
Days ago on October 18, the right-wing ecosystem called for a boycott of Fabindia after the ethnic brand used an Urdu phrase in a campaign for the upcoming festival of Diwali. The tweet was promptly removed by Fabindia after #BoycottFabIndia started trending on Twitter furiously.
The ‘Intimate Fine Jewellery’ collection campaign of Sabyasachi Mukherjee was not removed.