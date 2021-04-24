‘Sach is truth, Sach is life’: Sachin Tendulkar turns 48

New Delhi: Former and current India players on Saturday took to social media to extend birthday wishes for batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, who turned 48.

“Sach is truth, Sach is life, Sach is the answer, Sach is it. Birthday greetings to not only the greatest batsman the world has seen, but the most humble and incredible human being @sachin_rt,” tweeted former pacer Venkatesh Prasad.

India and Mumbai Indians all-rounder Krunal Pandya also took to Twitter to wish Tendulkar and he wrote: “Happy birthday @sachin_rt sir. Wishing you health and happiness.”

Former India batsman Suresh Raina also took to Twitter to wish Tendulkar, saying the passion shown by Master Blaster made everyone in the country love the game.

“Many many happy returns of the day @sachin_rt to an absolute legend of cricket. Your passion towards cricket made us love the game and gave us a lifetime of memories! Wishing you a blessed & a healthy life always,” tweeted Raina. Taking to Twitter, current India Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane wrote: “Very few individuals are capable of evoking collective emotions of millions of people the way you do, Sachin Paaji! Here’s wishing you a very happy birthday and an even happier year ahead.”

Tendulkar’s former IPL franchise Mumbai Indians also extended birthday wishes on Twitter. Wrestler Sakshi Malik also wished the Master Blaster, saying: “Wishing @sachin_rt sir a very Happy Birthday. You inspired millions of athletes all around the world to pursue their goals.”

Tendulkar had made his debut for India at the age of 16 in 1989. He aggregated 34,357 runs across formats, which is 6,000 runs more than the second-placed former Sri Lanka cricketer Kumar Sangakkara.

Regarded as one of the greatest batsmen ever, Tendulkar holds the record of being the highest run-scorer of all time in international cricket, having notched up 18,426 runs in ODIs and 15,921 runs in Test matches.

In his career, Tendulkar scored 100 international tons and he holds the record for registering most centuries in Test and ODIs.

He was also the first batsman to score a double ton in the 50-over format.

He was last seen in Road Safety World Series this year where he led India Legends to title win.