Sacha Baron Cohen: ‘Borat’ sequel was form of peaceful protest

Los Angeles, March 7 : British actor-filmmaker Sacha Baron Cohen said that Borat Subsequent Moviefilm was a peaceful protest.

He added that the film was made to hit back at the misogyny, racism and anti-Semitism brought out in the open by former US President Donald Trump.

“Donald Trump meant that the racism, anti-Semitism and misogyny I touched upon in the first movie, back then a dark underbelly of society, had burst into the open. I felt that American democracy was in peril, and I couldn’t be a bystander,”contactmusic.com quoted Cohen as saying in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

He added as a comedian and an actor, there’s not much you can do other than doing your work.

Cohen said: “I felt I had no other option than to bring Borat back, because he was this perfect tool to get those who follow Trump to reveal what they were ready to tolerate.”

The 49-year-old actor stressed that “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” was a form of peaceful protest.

“The first movie was a satirical comment that exposed the realities of American society, but (our job) was to make the funniest movie possible. This movie, primarily, was a form of peaceful protest,” he added.

