Sachet and Parampara open up on collaborating with Tulsi Kumar

Mumbai, Oct 26 : Kabir Singh fame composers Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur on Monday shared their new song on Instagram, revealing that they have prepared the track during lockdown.

Titled “Tanhaai”, the song sees them collaborate with singer Tulsi Kumar. The video featuring Tulsi along with actor Zain Imam will be out on October 30.

“#Tanhaai. We all have worked really hard during Lockdown on this single and all planning and talking and discussion were online. One of the best artists we came across is @tulsikumar15 her dedication and hardwork on this new single #Tanhaai is what we don’t get to see now a days.. She sounds fire,” wrote Sachet and Parampara on Instagram.

Apart from this, Sachet and Parampara have worked on the Shahid Kapoor-starrer “Jersey”. After “Kabir Singh”, this is their second collaboration with Shahid.

“Jersey”, also featuring Mrunal Thakur, will release in 2021.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.