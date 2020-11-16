Sachin deserved No.1 spot in his era: Former Pak pacer Aaqib Javed

New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS/GloFans) Former Pakistan speedster Aaqib Javed, whose rivalry with Sachin Tendulkar is part of cricketing folklore, said that the Indian batting maestro was the most impactful cricketer of his era and he rightfully deserved his place to be called the greatest of his time.

“Sachin created 100 per cent impact on the game with the quality or talent he had. He held the numero uno spot in the game for several years as he was a seasoned cricketer,” said Aaqib, who featured in 22 Tests and 163 ODIs for his country.

It was 31 years ago when Tendulkar had started his iconic journey in international cricket as a 16-year-old against the lethal pace attack of Pakistan.

Aaqib, who played for Pakistan for nine years, hogged limelight after returning with exceptional figures of 7/37 in an ODI game against arch-rivals India in 1991. He also claimed a hat-trick after he sent back Ravi Shastri, Mohammad Azharuddin and Sachin, who all were trapped leg before wickets.

There was much controversy over one of the umpire’s decisions during that hat-trick.

“Lack of technology gave a lot of power to the umpire at that time and whatever the umpire said was considered as the final decision,” said Aaquib.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.