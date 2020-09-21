Sachin Khedekar: No actor can rise above a bad script

By News Desk 1 Published: 21st September 2020 11:32 am IST
Sachin Khedekar: No actor can rise above a bad script

Mumbai, Sep 21 : Actor Sachin Khedekar believes a good script is truly important for an actor to showcase his acting skills.

“The script plays one of the most essential roles in an actor’s life. A good script is very important, if it’s not justified then it becomes difficult for the artiste to grow. I believe no great actor can rise above a bad script. When I choose projects I make sure the script is appealing,” Khedekar told IANS.

Khedekar, whose latest outing is the new crime film “Halahal”, opened up on his fondness for real characters.

“I love playing real characters. I feel good when my characters depict reality and help the common man to connect with it. I never wanted to be a hero that is completely alienated and is selling dreams,” he added.

READ:  (ASH) T'gana police foil self-immolation bid near CM's residence

“Halahal” is a fictionalised crime story inspired by true events, touching the narrative of a father’s (Sachin Khedekar) journey in search of the truth behind his daughter’s death.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close