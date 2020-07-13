Sachin Pilot’s posters removed from outside Raj Congress HQ

By Qayam Published: July 13, 2020, 12:25 pm IST
sachin pilot

Jaipur: In a harsh reality tap amid the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan, Pradesh Congress Committee President Sachin Pilot’s posters were removed from outside the state headquarters premise on Monday.

Congress officials said that there are chances of a new PCC Chief being announced soon.

Rajasthan in-charge, Avinash Pandey said that it is mandatory for all Congress MLAs to attend the party legislature meeting. “Those absent shall be dealt with disciplinary action.”

Congress leaders from Gehlot camp are also planning to go for camping in a private resort soon after the CLP meeting ends, confirmed Congress officials adding that we want our numbers to stand intact and hence comes the camping.

Source: IANS
