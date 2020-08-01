Sachin Sanghvi’s monsoon song ‘Barse dua’ out now

Posted By IANS Desk Last Updated: 1st August 2020 6:28 am IST
Sachin Sanghvi's monsoon song 'Barse dua' out now

Mumbai, July 31 : Composer and singer Sachin Sanghvi has tried to thank the rain gods for endless memories through his latest song.

In keeping with the tradition of creating music inspired by rain every year, Sachin of the Sachin-Jigar duo, worked on “Barse dua” for 2020.

Featuring the composer-singer, the music video of the song depicts the celebration and captures the vibe of the season.

“I’m extremely excited for when the monsoon season kicks in. Through ‘Barse dua’, I have tried to thank the rain gods for endless memories. I think monsoon season is the lifeblood of the earth and this is my way of showing gratitude towards it,” said Sachin.

“Composing the song was very therapeutic for me and I wish it spreads the same sense of peace and happiness to all those who hear it,” he added.

Composed and sung by Sachin, and written by Bhargav Purohit, “Barse dua” is now available on all streaming platforms.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close