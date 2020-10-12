Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar is stealing hearts, see pics

Mumbai: Indian former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar is one of the most popular celebrity kid and a social media star with over 600k followers on Instagram, thanks to her adorable smile and amazing fashion sense.

Sara Tendulkar was born on October 12th, 1997, and always admired among the youngsters for her enthusiastic attitude and ravishing smile.

Sara graduated with a degree in medicine from the University College of London. However, she has done her schooling from Mumbai’s Dhirubhai Ambani International School and later went to London for further studies.

One trivia about Sara Tendulkar is that she was named by her father Sachin Tendulkar after he won the ‘Sahara Cup’. Sahara Cup was the special moment in Sachin’s cricket career as it was his first tournament as a captain of the Indian Cricket team in 1997.

Sara Tendulkar’s on point fashion

Sara has become the entire nation’s heartbeat with her simplicity and on-point fashion statement. At the mere age of 22, Sara Tendulkar is setting trends and her every outing turns into inspirations for budding fashionistas. From simple pyjamas, western wear to ethnic wear, this young and pretty star kid never fails to give fashion goals.

