‘Sad day to have ears’, Tejasswi Prakash trolled for her English accent

Mumbai: One of the most popular actresses in the telly world, Tejasswi Prakash is a constant when it comes to making headlines. Be it her historic win in Bigg Boss 15 or her adorable relationship with Karan Kundrra, she is quickly becoming the most loved actress in Indian households and fans cannot stop going gaga over every move of hers. She is currently reigning in the television industry with her stint in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6.

Amid all the downpour of love for Teja’s role ‘Pratha’, she is now being trolled by a section of netizens based on a clip from one of the recent episodes which have been making rounds on the internet. In the clip, Tejasswi’s new character ‘Kiara’ can be seen talking to Mahek Chahel’s character ‘Mahek’. People on Reddit are trolling Tejasswi for her fake accent.

Check out the video here:

Soon the clip went viral with several netizens criticizing the actress and calling Tejasswi Prakash out on her English accent. One user wrote, “Bollywood further drifting away from Indian ness into that shithole”, while another user commented, “I got disgusted, offended and scared by the accent.”

Some called the accent intolerable and some even doubted if the video is real.