Sad demise of Fareeduddin, CM and other leaders pay homage

Hyderabad: The former minister and Telangana Rashtra Samithi TRS leader Mohammad Fariduddin breathed his last on Wednesday evening while undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Hyderabad. He was 64 years old.

While paying homage to the passing leader, Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao remembered his services as a minority leader and representative of the people. He expressed his condolences to his family members.

Other Ministers like Harish Rao, Koppula Ishwar, and Jagadish Reddy were among those who paid their rich tribute to the departing leader.

The former opposition leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir too expressed his deep sorrow over the demise of Fareeduddin. “I had a chance to work with him in the cabinet from 2004 to 2009,” he said.

Born in the village of Hotibi in Zaheerabad district, Fariduddin rose from the Congress to politics. In the unified AP Assembly elections in 1999, he was nominated by the Congress from the Zaheerabad Assembly constituency which he won.

Fariduddin won his second term as an MLA in 2004 and served as a minister in the cabinet of the late CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy. He joined the TRS after the partition of the state. He was later elected as an MLA in 2016 on behalf of TRS. His tenure as MLC ended in June this year.