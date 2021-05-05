Saddened by father’s death due to COVID-19, daughter jumps on his funeral pyre

Barmer: In a tragic incident, a 34-year-old woman sustained severe burns here after she jumped on the funeral pyre of her father, who died after contracting COVID-19, police said on Wednesday.

Damodardas Sharda (73) passed away at a hospital here on Tuesday after suffering from the viral disease, they said.

While Sharda was being cremated, the youngest of his three daughters, Chandra Sharda, suddenly jumped on the pyre, the police said, adding that although she was pulled out of it by people, she sustained around 70 per cent burn injuries.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital and from there, referred to Jodhpur for treatment, they said.

“Damodardas Sharda had three daughters. His wife passed away some time back. The youngest of the sisters jumped on the funeral pyre,” Station House Officer, Kotwali police station, Prem Prakash said.

Sharda, a resident of Rai Colony of Barmer, was admitted to the district hospital on Sunday.

The police officer said the youngest daughter had insisted to go to crematorium for the last rites.