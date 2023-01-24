Sadhu commits suicide in Gujarat after sex chat, audio/video clips get leaked

Published: 24th January 2023
Junagadh: A sadhu, Ramkrushnanand alias Rajbharti, committed suicide here on Tuesday. He took the extreme step as since the last few days, a letter exposing him and his activities and his audio/video clips were in circulation on social media.

Junagadh taluka police station sources said that Rajbharti committed suicide at his farm in Khadia village by shooting himself with his licensed weapon. The police have registered a case and have begun an investigation.

Sources said that since the last few days a letter was in circulation in Junagadh, alleging that the sadhu is a Muslim and his real name is Hujefa. He has sold the property of Ram bapu, who always believed in social service, whereas Rajbharti believed in business, he has started a real estate business and is having physical relations with many women.

Video clips in circulation show the sadhu drinking liquor, his sex chats and conversations with women are also in circulation. A photograph of him hugging a woman too is in circulation.

