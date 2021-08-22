Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti ties ‘Rakhi’ to Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

By PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Updated: 22nd August 2021 11:21 am IST
New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti ties 'Rakhi' to Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, at her residence in New Delhi, Saturday, Aug 21, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti poses for a photograph with Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi after tying ‘Rakhi’ on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, at her residence in New Delhi, Saturday, Aug 21, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)

