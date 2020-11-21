Sadiq Jamal Mehtar encounter case: CBI opposes cops’ discharge plea

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has opposed the discharge plea of two policemen, R L. Mavani and Ajaypal Yadav, who are accused in the Sadiq Jamal Mehtar encounter case.

According to the Deccan Herald report, the plea was filed under Section 197 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

Giving its reasons for opposing the plea, the central agency alleged that the cops had conspired, illegal confinement and killed the 19-year-old youth.

The CBI mentioned, “Had Sadiq been killed in a crossfire in self-defense, accused persons would have been entitled for sanction for prosecution u/s 197 of CrPC. However, in this case, as per the report of investigation, it was not killing in self-defense but in cold blood”.

It may be mentioned that Gujarat Police had labeled the youth as ‘terrorist’ and alleged that he was planning to kill the then Chief Minister of Gujarat, Narendra Modi and other leaders.

Later, CBI found that the youth was killed by a team of policemen including, J. G. Parmar, I. A. Saiyed, K. M. Vaghela, R. L. Mavani, G. H. Gohil, Ajaypal Yadav and Chhatarsinh Chudasama.

In the affidavit filed by the central agency, it was mentioned that Jamal was taken into custody through a joint operation of the Subsidiary Intelligence Bureau (SIB), Mumbai and Crime Intelligence Unit of Mumbai police on November 19, 2002, from Andheri East.

On January 4, 2003, Tarun Barot, the then police inspector, Detection of Crime Branch, Ahmedabad, took youth into custody from the Mumbai Police.

Later, he was killed in encounter that took place near Jai Ambe Traders, Saibaba Complex, Galaxy Cinema, Naroda, Ahmedabad on 13th January 2003.