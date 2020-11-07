Saffron-clad men threaten Muslims for selling crackers named after Hindu gods

"One cartoon is made and so much fuss happens.If you are against the nation, we are against you," a goon says.

Sana SikanderUpdated: 7th November 2020 9:56 pm IST
Muslims threatened by Hindus
Muslim shopkeeper seen apologizing saffron clad men with folded hands.

Madhya Pradesh: Muslim shopkeepers in Madhya Pradesh’s Dewas have been violently threatened on camera for stocking and selling firecrackers named after Hindu gods.

Videos going viral show gangs of men – some of whom have saffron-coloured scarves wrapped around their necks – barging into shops and warning the owners of dire consequences if they continue selling such products. In another video going viral, the saffron clad men are seen threatening that the shops will be set on fire if seen selling crackers again.

Two men can be heard warning a Muslim shopkeeper saying: “If even one Lakshmi bomb or Ganesh bomb is sold from this shop, we will be forced to do things you won’t like”.

The owner of the shop, visibly scared by the threats repeatedly promises to do as he is told, uttering “Please don’t be angry… please.”

READ:  Butterflies take to wings in Bengaluru park on Rajyotsava

One man can be heard referring to the cartoon of the Prophet Mohammad by a French publication, which has triggered controversy worldwide. “One cartoon is made and so much fuss happens. We are also not immune (to disrespecting religious faith). During NRC protests Muslim shops were forced to shut . This is the truth. If you are against the nation, we are against you,” he says.

The shopkeeper mumbles: “No, no, nothing like that”.

The shopkeeper can be heard explaining, as are others in similar videos, that they neither make the products or decide on the packaging, but their comments are overruled.

Digvijaya Singh, general secretary of Congress party demanded that the district administration take action against those who threatened innocent shopkeepers. Dewas Collector Chandramauli Shukla later said inquiries are underway.

READ:  Astrophysics, Sanskrit, Kashmiri Shaivism: Notes from an artist's sketchbook

“It has been brought to my notice that some people went to shops and threatened shopkeepers. I have asked police to investigate. The investigation will be in accordance with guidelines,” he said.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had on Wednesday said: “The sale of firecrackers with images of deities or gods will be banned and strict legal action would be taken against violators.

Firecrackers have been banned, temporarily, in a few states and national capital Delhi this year, as part of efforts to control air pollution and minimise the spread of the coronavirus.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Sana SikanderUpdated: 7th November 2020 9:56 pm IST
Back to top button