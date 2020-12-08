Saffron group will vanquish DMK and its allies: TN BJP chief

Chennai, Dec 7 : Tamil Nadu BJP President L. Murugan said on Monday that the saffron group will vanquish DMK and its allies.

Speaking at the concluding event of the Vetri Vel Yatra at Tiruchendur, Murugan said: “The Yatra was started to teach a lesson to Karuppar Koottam that had insulted Kanda Shasti Kavacham – the prayer for Murugan. DMK and its allies are behind the Karuppar Koottam.”

“The saffron group will teach a fitting lesson to Karuppar Koottam. The saffron group will vanquish the DMK,” he added.

He said that in Tamil Nadu, BJP is an unavoidable force with large numbers of people joining the party daily across the state.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is participating in the concluding event at Tiruchendur.

Tiruchendur is one of the six abodes of Lord Murugan.

The state government had not given permission for the Yatra owing to the Covid-19 pandemic even as the BJP leaders and cadres courted arrest.

Owing to the cyclone and rains, Tamil Nadu BJP partly cancelled the Yatra and said it would conclude at Tiruchendur on Monday.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.