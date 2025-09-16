Safiullah appointed CEO of Telangana Waqf Board in additional charge

CEO position of the Telangana Haj Committee had been vacant following the retirement of Sajjad Ali.

Published: 16th September 2025 12:38 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Minority Welfare Department of the Telangana government today issued a memo assigning the additional responsibility of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Telangana State Haj Committee to Mohammad Safiullah, Director Secretary of the Telangana State Urdu Academy.

According to the orders issued by Mohammad Shafiullah, IFS, Secretary of the Minority Welfare Department, the CEO position of the Telangana Haj Committee had been vacant following the retirement of Sajjad Ali. Mohammad Safiullah, who recently assumed his role as Director Secretary of the Urdu Academy, has now been entrusted with this additional responsibility under the Minority Welfare Department.

With this appointment, Mohammad Safiullah will serve not only as the Director Secretary of the Telangana Urdu Academy but also as the Chief Executive Officer of the Telangana Haj Committee. The decision is expected to enhance cooperation and improve administrative efficiency across institutions under the Minority Welfare Department.

