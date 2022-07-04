Saharanpur violence: 8 Muslims, tortured by UP cops, acquitted

Eight Muslim men who were allegedly abused by police in the violence on June 10 in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, following Friday prayers, last month have been acquitted of all charges.

Only seven out of these eight have been released as of yet. The eighth accused’s name was mistakenly recorded as Maharaj on the application for his release, hence the release was unable to take place.

They were released from jail on Sunday after the police declared that there was no evidence against them and the local court cleared them. Their names are no longer listed in the original FIR that was filed against 85 individuals accusing them of a violent demonstration.

The demonstration was held in response to statements made by suspended BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma, against the Prophet Muhammad and Islam.

The accused Ali, Asif, Mohammi, Gulfam, Mehraj, Furqan, Subhan, and Abdus Samad have been ordered by the court to be freed on a bond of Rs 50,000 and to appear before the court as and when necessary, BBC reported.

According to Superintendent of Police, Rajesh Kumar, the investigation is still ongoing. Chief minister Yogi Aditynath’s BJP administration has faced harsh criticism for its “extra-judicial” actions against demonstrators.

A video of the incident was shared by an Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA on Twitter with the caption “return gift for rioters.”