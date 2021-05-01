SAI approves Satwiksairaj Rankiredddy’s request for session with sports psychologist

New Delhi: Sports Authority of India’s (SAI) Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) has approved India’s doubles badminton player Satwiksairaj Rankireddy’s request for sessions with sports psychologist during the 57th MOC meeting.

Doubles specialist Satwik — who is currently training in Hyderabad and was selected in SAI’s Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) on Jan 30, 2019 — had requested sessions with sports psychologist Divya Jain till the Tokyo Olympics.

Divya Jain is the Head of Psychological Services for the Fortis National Mental Health Program and is also a member of the Medical Commission of the Indian Olympic Association.

MOC during the 57th MOC meeting approved his request for the sessions which would be done via call or video chat.

According to an official statement, a total of Rs 13,01,131 approx has been approved towards expenditure for international competitions and support staff for Satwik through TOPS in this current Olympic Cycle.

Also, recovery equipment has been given along with an Out-of-Pocket Allowance (OPA) of Rs 15,50,000 till March 2021 which brings the total to Rs 28,51,131 approx. from September 2016 till date.

Satwik had won the gold medal in the Mixed Team event at the Commonwealth Games in 2018. He also clinched a silver medal in the Men’s Doubles event in the same tournament.

Satwik had also won a bronze medal in the men’s team event at the Asia Team Championships in 2016.

The Indian shuttler is currently ranked 10th in the world in the Men’s Doubles rankings and 19th in the World Mixed Doubles.