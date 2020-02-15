SAI officials contact ‘India’s Usain Bolt’ Srinivasa for trials

A+ A-

New Delhi: Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Kiren Rijiju said that the officials from Sports Authority of India (SAI) have contacted Srinivasa Gowda, a Kambala jockey, and Gowda will reach at the SAI centre on Monday.

“Yes @PMuralidharRao ji. Officials from SAI have contacted him. His rail ticket is done and he will reach SAI centre on monday. I will ensure top national coaches to conduct his trials properly. We are team @narendramodi ji and will do everything to identify sporting talents!,” Rijiju tweeted on Saturday.

Fastest runner in the history

Gowda set the new record as the fastest runner in the history of the traditional sport as he covered 145 meters in 13.62 seconds at the Kambala competition.

He became overnight sensation and netizens compared him to the fastest sprinter in the world — Usain Bolt and urged sporting bodies to take note of the jockey. Bolt holds the world 100m record of 9.58 seconds while Gowda covered the same distance in just 9.55 seconds during a Kambala competition.

Shashi Tharoor had earlier tweeted: “Faster Than Usain Bolt? Karnataka Man Running With Buffaloes Covers 100 Metres in Just 9.55 Seconds. I urge the Athletics Association of India to take this man under their wing & make an Olympic champion of him. Wonder how many hidden talents we have!”

Kambala

Kambala is an ancient, traditional buffalo race in muddy or slushy paddy fields of coastal regions of Karnataka.