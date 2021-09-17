Sai Pallavi, Naga Chaitanya to enter Bigg Boss Telugu 5 house?

Actor Akkineni Nagarjuna returned as the host of Bigg Boss Telugu for the third time in a row

By Rasti Amena|   Published: 17th September 2021 11:43 am IST
Sai Pallavi, Naga Chaitanya to enter Bigg Boss Telugu 5 house?
Sai Pallavi, Naga Chaitanya and Nagarjuna (Instagram)

Hyderabad: One of the much-awaited controversial reality shows on small screen Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 went on air on September 5. Actor Akkineni Nagarjuna returned as the host of the show for the third time in a row. Just 12 days since its premiere and the show is already riding high on success. Makers are leaving no stone unturned to keep viewers glued to the screen. Contestants are too giving their best to entertain the audience.

According to various reports, Tollywood actors Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya will be seen on BB Telugu 5. If the reports are to be believed, both the stars, who are currently gearing up for the release of their new project Love Story, will be seen promoting their film on the show. However, an official confirmation on the same is still awaited.

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 contestants list

The final 19 contestants who entered BB Telugu 5 house are:

MS Education Academy
  1. Siri Hanumanth
  2. Anchor Ravi
  3. Vishwa
  4. Sarayu
  5. Nataraj
  6. Anee
  7. Lobo
  8. Maanas
  9. Umadevi
  10. Jessie
  11. Priyanka Singh
  12. VJ Sunny
  13. RJ Kajal
  14. Shanmukh
  15. Priya
  16. Shwetha Varma
  17. Sreerama Chandra
  18. Lahari Shari
  19. Hamida

BB Telugu 5 first elimination

Contestant Sarayu became the first contestant to get evicted from the Nagarjuna’s show. Reportedly, Sarayu received Rs 1 lakh for her one week stint inside Bigg Boss Telugu 5 house.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Television News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button