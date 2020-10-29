SAI to fund badminton players Jayaram, Dey’s quarantine in Germany

New Delhi, Oct 29 : The Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Thursday said that it would fund the quarantine period of badminton players Ajay Jayaram and Shubhankar Dey in Germany, after they were forced to pull out of the SaarLorLux Open due to a member of the Indian contingent testing positive for Covid-19.

SAI said that it would pay for “the expenses that are going to be incurred” by Jayaram and Dey “for the length of their quarantine in Germany from October 30 to November 10, on humanitarian grounds”.

“SAI will be paying a total of Rs 1.46 lakh for their hotel stay and food expenses and will release 90 per cent of the amount immediately,” it said.

Jayaram and Dey’s compatriot Lakshya Sen had to pull out of the tournament after his coach DK Sen tested positive for the virus on Wednesday.

On Thursday, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) said that Jayaram and Dey won’t be taking further part in the tournament.

Jayaram had already played a match and was set to face third seed Max Caljouw in the second round while Dey and Sen had got byes in their respective first round matches.

Expenses for Sen’s campaign at the SaarLorLux Open have been covered by SAI through the 19-year-old Sen’s inclusion in the Target Olympic Podium Scheme.

“All three players and the team entourage have been placed into isolation in line with directives from tournament organisers, local health authorities and BWF tournament health protocols,” said the BWF.

“Sen, Jayaram and Dey returned negative COVID-19 results following the testing requirements for the tournament and are in good health.”

Jayaram later appealed for help as they had been asked to quarantine “with absolutely no further information from the organisers”.

“Requesting authorities to compensate us while also allowing us to return to India,” Dey tweeted.

Dey later tweeted a screenshot of an email he received from the organisers, which stated that while coach Sen will be quarantined until November 6, the rest had to isolate until November 10.

“WHATTT!!!! The man who is positive is in quarantine until Nov 6th? We are having negative report and still need to be quarantine until 10th nov. This can’t be real!!! Please take one more test and let us leave. Please do something,” Dey said in the tweet.

–IANS

rkm/qma