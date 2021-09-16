Saidabad rape and murder accused deadbody found at railway track

Hyderabad: In a sensational incident the deadbody of the elusive accused in Saidabad rape and murder P Raju has been found on a railway track on Warangal.

His deadbody was found on the railway tracks of stationghanpur railway tracks, the railway police have identified the deadbody of Raju with the help of tattoo on his hand.

According to the Jangaon DSP Vinod, the accused was found dead on the railway tracks as he reportedly ended life by jumping before the running train.

The body was found at 9:45 am on Thursday morning, the officials have identified the accused with the tattoo marks ‘Mounika’ on both arms.