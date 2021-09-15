Saidabad rape case: KTR corrects his tweet on accused’s arrest

Hyderabad: Telangana Minister K.T. Rama Rao on Tuesday his tweet on Saidabad rape case accused’s arrest.

He tweeted, ” Would like to correct my tweet below. I was misinformed that he was arrested. Regret the erroneous statement

The perpetrator is absconding & @hydcitypolice has launched a massive manhunt for him

Let’s all make our best efforts to ensure he’s nabbed & brought to justice quickly”.

Earlier, the minister had tweeted, ” Deeply anguished with the news of a 6 year old child’s sexual molestation & murder in Singareni colony

While the perpetrator has been arrested within hours, I request Home Minister @mahmoodalitrs Garu & @TelanganaDGP Garu to ensure that justice is delivered expeditiously”.

On Tuesday, Hyderabad police announced a Rs 10 lakh reward for any information leading to the arrest of the accused.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar declared a reward to any person who gives information/clue leading to arrest of the absconding accused. The information can be passed to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, East Zone on contact number 9490616366 or the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Task Force on 9490616627.

Saidabad rape case

The child was sexually assaulted and murdered on September 9 by the accused who happens to be her neighbour in Saidabad.

The body of the girl, who was missing since 5 p.m. Thursday, was found in the house of her neighbor after midnight.