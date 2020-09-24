Saiee Manjrekar signs Mahesh Babu-produced bilingual ‘Major’

Mumbai: Actress Saiee Manjrekar has signed her second film after Dabangg 3. She will be seen in the Mahesh Babu-produced bilingual, Major, starring Adivi Sesh.

Actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Saiee took to Instagram and posted a picture where she is seen dressed in a pristine white suit teamed with a chunky silver neckpiece. She completes her look with minimal make-up and her hair tied.

“Honoured, humbled and excited to be a part of the braveheart, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s biopic. It’s a film based on the NSG Commando, who fought with utmost bravery in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Can’t wait to join the cast and start shooting next month! #MajorTheFilm @adivisesh @sobhitad@sonypicsprodns @gmbents@urstrulyMahesh @aplussmovies@sashikirantikka,” she captioned the image.

“Major”, a bilingual shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindu, is inspired by the life of NSG commando Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who was martyred in the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attacks of 2008.

The film marks Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu’s debut as producer and also features Sobhita Dhulipala along with Adivi Sesh and Saiee. So far, more than 50 per cent of the filming has been completed.

Saiee will start shooting for the film next month in Hyderabad. She says what matters for her is the script and the impact her character has in the overall narrative.

She added: “Once you deep dive into the dissection of a character, there are so many beautiful emotions that I can explore as an actress. This is what I saw in the script of ‘Major’, which is why when it was offered to me, I instantly said ‘yes’. I am open to working down South and this one is a bilingual shot simultaneously in two languages. I can’t wait to start shooting for the film.”

Director Sashi Kiran Tikka shared that casting right is the base for good direction. “When we watched her work, we felt that Saiee Manjrejar fit the bill perfectly,” he explained.

Sharing his thoughts about the tragic event, he added: “None of us were present when the incident happened. All we know is what was in the news that time. The challenge lies in bringing authenticity to our imagination of what happened in reality, and the pressure lies in showing it in a feature film style rather than a documentary style.”

