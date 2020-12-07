Saif Ali Khan apologises for ‘humane’ Ravan statement

Mumbai: Actor Saif Ali Khan has apologised after getting trolled for his humane Ravan statement. He says Lord Ram has always been the symbol of righteousness and heroism for him.

In a recent interview, the actor said that his upcoming film “Adipurush” was going to show the “humane” side of Ravan.

This didn’t go down too well with people, including BJP leader Ram Kadam, who tweeted on Sunday: “Actor #SaifAliKhan makes an extremely shocking statement regarding his forthcoming film Adipurush. Saif who plays Ravan’s character says Ravan’s abduction of Sita Maa will be justified in the film. Ravan’s humane side will be shown and his war against Sri Ram will be justified.”

“Director @OmRaut director, you made #Tanhaji which was well received worldwide bcz it does justice to Hindu pride and Marathi asmita. But if #Adhipurush plans to show Ravan in positive light and justify the inhuman act of abduction of Sita Maa. we will never allow that to happen. Hope better sense prevails #JaiShriRam.”

Sharing clarification regarding his statement on his “Adipurush” character of Ravan, Saif said on Sunday: “I’ve been made aware that one of my statements during an interview, has caused a controversy and hurt people’s sentiments. This was never my intention or meant that way. I would like to sincerely apologise to everybody and withdraw my statement.”

“Lord Ram has always been the symbol of Righteousness & Heroism for me. Adipurush is about celebrating the victory of good over evil and the entire team is working together to present the epic without any distortions.”

Many netizens also slammed the actor for his previous statement.

“Wow, and they think #Hindus will pay money 2 watch? And by the way, has he lost his mind ? or his #muslim brain only teach him dis dat abducting a woman n dat another’s wife can b #justified in any which ways ?? I refuse 2 waste my #hardearnedmoney ovr dis crap #BoycottBollywood,” one tweeted.

Another wrote: “No worries @#SaifAliKhan we will make you inhumane and irrelevant. You can make movies for yourself and your son Taimur I am sure he will also make look Taimur, who brutally killed hindus. #boycottbollywood Jai Shree Ram.”

The Om Raut directorial “Adipurush” also stars Telugu superstar Prabhas.

Source: IANS