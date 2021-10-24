Saif Ali Khan: I love looking to the future but also enjoy looking back

New Delhi: Saif Ali Khan has completed 28 years in the Hindi film industry. Looking back at his journey the actor said that his parents thought he would “end up in a slightly destructive life” and “it seems to have gone rather well”.

How does he feel when he looks back at his journey?

“I am proud of that fact…when I was in school and I was a teenager my parents used to worry about me that maybe I will not be…end up in a slightly destructive life and it seems to have gone rather well. So it is great and I am very happy,” Saif, son of late star cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and actress Sharmila Tagore, told IANS.

“When I look around the apartment where I have decorated with things from over the years and the things that one does in life. When I look around the apartment really and the house and the education really given to your kids and the kind of security for your family or whether it’s restoring parts of Pataudi, I feel very proud because it has been hard work at different times,” added the 51-year-old star.

The actor, who is married to actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, talked about the change in shoot culture from the time he started to now.

“Doing songs in bad conditions back in the day and our generation has worked hard and we’re still working and loving it. Films have become much higher quality and the atmosphere on sets is interesting and much more absorbing now,” said the actor, who was recently seen in ‘Bhoot Police’.

Saif concluded: “It wasn’t always like that and I am quite proud of my journey and I enjoy looking to the future but I also enjoy looking back and saying ‘that it has been quite something constructive really'”.