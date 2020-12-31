Saif Ali Khan: It is a right time to be an actor

Mumbai, Dec 31 : Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan feels the shades of cinema are changing, and says it is the right time to be an actor.

“Earlier, commercial cinema was slightly less honest. Satyajit Ray would always talk about the honesty of the kind of cinema he is making, and the world would know India as that kind of country,” Saif said.

“As rightfully pointed out, the shades of cinema are changing and it is a right time to be an actor,” he added.

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui agrees with Saif. “Bollywood is such an industry where the most and all kinds of films are made. The beauty of Bollywood is that those who make bigger films also work on shorter films, everything is co-related,” he said.

The stars opened up about the changing face of the industry in an upcoming episode of “Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films”.

Actress Mandira Bedi also opened up on the issue. She spoke of the inclusion of women-centric roles in the digital media. “These days we have well-written stories that revolve around what women are capable of pulling off. People are accepting them and are also now accepting the newer face that is slowly gaining importance. Lot of credit goes to the audience for the rise of women-focused roles,” she said on the show, which airs on Zee Cafe in India.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.