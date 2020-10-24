Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor to leave Mumbai after their second child?



Mumbai: Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are all set to welcome their second child. In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Saif revealed that he wishes to settle down in Pataudi Palace along with his family after they welcome their second baby.

Saif-Kareena to settle in Pataudi Palace

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Saif Ali Khan said that they are just looking for a good school for Taimur Ali Khan around Pataudi Palace.

Further speaking about settling down in his ancestral house, Pataudi Palace, Saif Ali Khan said that Taimur is now old enough to not be scared of nature, and has a lot of fun at the palace chasing bugs and bees.

“It was fun watching Taimur play hide-and-seek among the trees, and feed squirrels biscuits. He’s developing country interests and is no longer scared of bugs, lizards, or the black ants, that he now watches run up his arm with wonder,” he said.

“I can, and it would be a good life. I’d garden, swim, cook, read, be around the family, and have a few friends over once in a while. It’s what I have been doing for the longest time.”

Adding that they want to fly to Mumbai only for their work commitments, Saif said,”And we have an apartment in Mumbai, so we can fly out there for work. We just need some good schools around,” the actor added.

Saif further mentioned that he along with his mother Sharmila Tagore have also started a family trust, ‘Pataudi Trust’ to help the local community.

Rumours on Saif buying back his ancestral house

In the same interview, Saif Ali Khan also cleared all the rumours of buying back the Pataudi Palace and said, “My grandparents and father are buried there, there’s security, serenity and a spiritual connection there for me. The land goes back by a few centuries, but the palace that my grandfather built for my grandmother is around a hundred years old. He was the ruling monarch then, but since then, privy purses and titles have been abolished. These are different times which is why my father leased it out and Francis (Wacziarg) and Aman (Nath), who ran a hotel in the palace, took good care of the property and were like family. My mother (Sharmila Tagore) has a cottage there and she was always comfortable.”

“It was a fair financial arrangement and contrary to reports, I did not have to buy Pataudi Palace back because I already owned it. In my teenage years, I was the black sheep, so it feels nice now to do this for the family and our heritage,” Saif Ali Khan concluded.