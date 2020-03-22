Saif Ali Khan, Kareena, others stay at home amid ‘Janta Curfew’

New Delhi: As the country battles the spread of coronavirus with ‘Janta Curfew’, star couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan spent their Sunday gardening with their little son Taimur Ali Khan.

Bebo took to Instagram to share the details of her ‘Janta Curfew’ and shared two pictures of her husband and son planting saplings.

In the picture that Kareena shared both Saif and Taimur are seen sitting in their balcony wearing white-coloured kurta pyajama and working on their garden.

“My boys doing their bit! Together, let’s make the world a better place for us all. Play your part… #StayHome #StaySafe #JantaCurfew,” she captioned the picture.

Alternatively, actor Sonakshi Sinha also took to Twitter to share her ‘Janta Curfew’ moment by posting a selfie.

“Stay home. Stay safe. Hang out with yourself. #jantacurfew #chupchaapgharpebaitho #lifeinthetimeofcorona,” she captioned the post.

Veteran actor Neena Gupta, on the other hand, was enjoying the day in isolation with her husband and getting a head massage from him.

“Huband ko istemal karo na,” she captioned the post.

Actor Randeep Hooda spent the day with his dog and shared adorable pictures on Twitter.

My #JantaCurfew is being well spent in unconditional love 💓.. and no you can’t get it from or give it to pets .. what are you doing ? #Desi #DontBuyAdopt pic.twitter.com/efZYCjgWLH — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) March 22, 2020

“My #JantaCurfew is being well spent in unconditional love Beating heart.. and no you can’t get it from or give it to pets .. what are you doing ? #Desi #DontBuyAdopt,” he tweeted.

Many other Bollywood celebrities like Anupam Kher, Amitabh Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Alia Bhatt stayed at home during ‘Janta Curfew’ and urged others to stay home too.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to be a part of the ‘Janta curfew’ today and said that it will add tremendous strength to the fight against COVID-19 menace.

So far, there have been 341 positive cases of coronavirus in the country, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research.

Source: ANI

Get the latest updates in Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.