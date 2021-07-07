Saif Ali Khan targeted yet again as ‘Bhoot Police’ poster demeans Hindu gods

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan landed in controversial soup yet another time, after his latest poster from the upcoming movie ‘Bhoot Police’ did not go well among the social media users.

On Monday, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared Saif Ali Khan’s first look ghostbuster Vibhooti from the movie. Sharing the poster featuring Saif on Instagram, Kareena wrote, “Don’t fear the paranormal and feel ‘Saif’ with VIBHOOTI. #BhootPolice Coming soon on @disneyplushotstarvip.”

In the poster, Saif Ali Khan can be seen in a cool yet intriguing avatar, sporting a leather jacket paired with a black shirt. In the first look poster, Saif is seen holding a weapon that seems to help him in catching ghosts.

However, the poster did not go well with many on social media who trolled the actor for allegedly hurting the Hindu sentiments. What caught the netizen’s attention is a Hindu saint in the background. Several social media users took to Instagram to call out the presence of the Hindu saint in the poster.

While many people claimed that it is an attempt to defame Hindutva, a section of netizens appealed to boycott Saif’s upcoming movie.

Take a look at the reactions below:

In the #BhootPolice poster …why the Hindu sadhus been displayed.. why not paster or clerik..



Hope #SaifAliKhan not been learnt from Tandav…



We are now itself #boycottbhootpolice …

@DisneyPlusHS pic.twitter.com/KpRl7EdzxX — Sharath Kumar (@sgn_hjs) July 5, 2021

Why #BhootPolice poster had Hindu Saints in background ?

Why it's not any Muslim mulla or Maulanas ?? #BoycottBollywood

Bollywood consistently finds its way to mock Hindu Saints

👇👇👇👇👇#SaifAliKhan #ArjunKapoor #YamiGautam #JacquelineFernandez

pic.twitter.com/lOK2kqUDFt — Pranjal Agrahari (@itsPranjal08) July 5, 2021

#SaifAliKhan is real #Bhoot. He was part of #Tandav web series which was Boycotted being against #Hindutva. He is kind of 3rd class actor who even don't deserve to be in role of Rawan in #Adipurush #BhootPolice pic.twitter.com/pX2TNGZqCr — Abhinav Shrivastava (@Abhinav453) July 5, 2021

Why only Hindu culture is targeted by Bollywood #boycottbhootpolice#bycottbollywood — Ashmit Shrivastava (@AshmitShrivast8) July 5, 2021

Trollers also said that Saif hasn’t learnt any lesson from Tandav. For the unversed, Saif’s Tandav too had landed in trouble where it was said that one of the scenes from the series allegedly hurt Hindu sentiments and it faced a lot of backlash. An FIR was also filed against the makers of movie.

Speaking about Bhoot Police, it has been directed by Pavan Kirpalani. Besides Arjun Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, the film also features Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Although the film was earlier scheduled to open in theatres, it will now release on OTT platform Disney + Hotstar. The release date is yet to be announced by the makers of the movie.