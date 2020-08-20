Saif Ali Khan to Play Antagonist in Prabhas starrer ‘Adipurush’

Hyderabad: Bollywood director Om Raut reportedly will be working again with the actor Saif Ali Khan on his upcoming project. The Bollywood actor is said to be have been agreed to play the villain in upcoming action-drama ‘Adipurush’ starring Tollywood superstar Prabhas.

The ‘Bahubali’ actor recently announced that he is teaming up with Bollywood filmmaker Om Raut for his 22nd film titled Adipurush, which is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair. The makers had also revealed that talks were underway with Bollywood’s biggies to play the role of the antagonist in the magnum opus.

The latest news we hear is that the Om Raut has roped the Tanhaji actor, Saif Ali Khan to play the role of antagonist opposite Prabhas. According to the sources, this 3D historic action drama will showcase the fight between good and evil and it is likely that Saif Ali Khan will be almost a parallel lead opposite Prabhas in the film.

Bollywood film trade analyst, Sumit Kadel also tweeted the same. Check out his tweet below.

Om Raut’ directorial venture will be shot in 3D and will be released in several languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and a few foreign languages. On the other day, many gossips were going around in the industry that Tollywood beauty Keerthy Suresh will be seen playing the role of Sita in the film. However, there is no official confirmation yet regarding the female lead.