2 May 2020, Sat
Saif Ali Khan turns hairstylist for son Taimur

Posted by Sameer Published: May 02, 2020, 8:48 pm IST
New Delhi: Taking scissors in his hand, actor Saif Ali Khan turned a hairstylist for his little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan on Saturday.

The adorable detail was shared by Saif’s star wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, who took to Instagram to share a picture of the father-son duo.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_r0TPGJ6Eq/

In the picture, the ever-stylish actor is seen dressed in comfortable white coloured kurta-pyjama and sporting a salt and pepper beard.

While Saif is seen standing and trimming his son’s hair, Taimur is seen sitting obediently as his father gives him a haircut.

Haircut anyone?

Kareena posted the picture featuring her husband and son with a caption, “Haircut anyone?”

The star couple is currently staying indoors in their Mumbai house along with their son Taimur.

Source: ANI

