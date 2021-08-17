Saif Ali Khan’s rent from his former apartment will blow your mind!

Mumbai: The nawab of Bollywood, Saif Ali Khan knows how to keep everything royal. The actor who literally owns a place in Lucknow has some classy homes in Mumbai as well.

Khan, who celebrated his 51st birthday on Monday, owns this apartment Fortune Heights, from where he along with Kareena Kapoor Khan and the kids recently shifted. The house is now given for rent and the money involved will leave you stumped.

As most know, Fortune Heights is a lavish property that Saif owns in Bandra. However, earlier this year, the actor along with his family shifted to a more spacious place in the same vicinity. Many were wondering what is happening with the former property? Well, it’s being put on rent and the amount being charged is mind-boggling.

Ending the mystery, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are charging 3.5 lakhs per month for their spacious property. It is a 1500-square feet apartment and the security deposit charged is massive 15 lakhs. Yes, you heard that right!

Furthermore, Saif Ali Khan has rented his apartment for 3 years and the rent will subsequently increase every year.

Talking about their new home, it’s way more extravagant than Fortune Heights. This one includes a nursery for Jeh, a private space for Taimur Ali Khan. Apart from that, the property includes beautiful terraces, a swimming pool, landscaped areas and a lot more.