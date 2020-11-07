Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan all set to make Bollywood debut

Mumbai: The Pataudi Nawab and the Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan, who is all set to embrace fatherhood for the fourth time, recently opened up about his elder son Ibrahim Ali Khan’s career. Saif’s daughter, Sara Ali Khan, is already working in Bollywood and has appeared in films such as Kedarnath and Simmba.

Ibrahim has appeared on a magazine cover with Sara as well as in a photoshoot for a clothing brand. Ibrahim Ali Khan, grandson of cricket legend Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, is also a fine player of the game.

Ibrahim Ali Khan’s acting career

In an interaction with SpotboyE, Saif Ali Khan spoke about Ibrahim’s acting aspirations and said that he believes the youngster ‘is prepared for a career in acting’ and would pursue acting after his college.

The 50-year-old also stated that he would love all his children to be in the acting profession as he believes it is the best place to work in. Saif Ali Khan recalled being a mess himself at the age of 17-18. However, it was the job that brought in a sense of identity for him. It gave him the satisfaction and enjoyment more than he could have asked for.

Saif Ali Khan had earlier said that he wants Ibrahim Ali Khan to finish his university education before he dabbles in acting.

When Saif was asked if he was planning to launch Ibrahim. “I don’t know if I will launch him. It’s an option and films are certainly a viable career choice for him. He’s sporty and likes the idea of being in the movies rather than pursuing an academic job. No one in the family, with the exception of his sister (Sara Ali Khan), have been interested in the latter anyway.”

Confirming and approving of Ibrahim’s debut in Bollywood, Saif Ali Khan said, “He should enter Bollywood, he’s looking good, better looking than I am! He’s a very charming guy. He’s still a little young, and I’m keener that he does university first.”

Saif Ali Khan is father to Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan from his earlier marriage to Amrita Singh, who is also a popular actress. Saif is also expecting his second child with wife Kareena Kapoor Khan; they have a son, Taimur, together.

Saif’s workfront

Saif’s last big screen outing was Jawaani Jaaneman alongside Tabu and newcomer Alaya F. He also had an important cameo in the OTT release Dil Bechara.

He next has Bhoot Police directed by Pavan Kirpalani. Saif Ali Khan will also be seen in Bunty aur Babli 2 with Rani Mukherji. The actor has been roped in to play the antagonist in the forthcoming action drama, Adipurush alongside South star Prabhas. He will also be seen as politician in Amazon Prime Video’s web series Dilli.