Saif reveals why he can’t sing lullabies to his kids

During a candid question answer session, Archana Puran Singh asked new fathers Saif Ali Khan and host Kapil Sharma about their favourite lullaby that they sing to their children

By IANS|   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 18th September 2021 10:13 am IST
Saif reveals why he can't sing lullabies to his kids
Saif Ali Khan (IANS)

Mumbai: Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandes will be the guests this Saturday on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. The trio will be promoting their new film ‘Bhoot Police’ in which Yami and Jacqueline play sisters plagued by an ancient ghost while Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor become their ‘shamans’ in shining armour.

During a candid question answer session, Archana Puran Singh asked new fathers Saif Ali Khan and host Kapil Sharma about their favourite lullaby that they sing to their children.

At first Saif said that all singing is done by Alexa and Kapil replied that he plays the catchy tune ‘baby shark’ for his daughter: “A small kid cannot understand words so they can listen to anything, it does not matter. My daughter is one and a half years old. For her I play ‘baby shark do do do do do do’.”

MS Education Academy

Talking about lullabies, Saif recalled an incident with his first born, daughter Sara Ali Khan when she was a baby: “I used to sing an English lullaby called Summertime when Sara was really young, and suddenly she opened her eyes and said, ‘Abba please don’t sing.’ From then on, I can’t sing. Even the baby said ‘don’t sing'”, which made the audience laugh heartily.

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button