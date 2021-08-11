Saif’s sister Saba Ali Khan schooled for posting ‘Happy Muharram’

Mumbai: Saif Ali Khan’s sister and jewellery designer Saba Ali Khan has always stayed away from limelight. Thanks to the social media, fans are now getting to know the lesser-known Khan sibling. Saba, who in avid social media user, often shares throwback snapshots of several rare family moments featuring Saif, Soha, Sara, Ibrahim, and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Recently, Saba Ali Khan took to her Instagram and shared a post with ‘Happy Muharram’ on it. Later, she shared a screenshot of a social media user who schooled her on her post.

A follower sent her a message on “Happy Muharram” post and wrote, “I dont mean to be rude but I just wanted to say that, Muharram can never be seen as a happy moment, in muharram the family of the Prophet(Peace Be Upon Him) was slaughtered. It was a devastating moment for the entire ummah.. May Allah bless you and your family.. (sic)”, followed by a red heart emoji.

Saba replied by saying, “… It’s been sent to me by a follower … Just to wish everyone.. a new year. Stay Blessed. Ameen.” She also posted a GIF that said “True”





On Tuesday, Saba Ali Khan came out in support of her brother and sister-in-law–Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan after netizens trolled the couple for naming their second son as ‘Jehangir’. Reacting to the mixed reactions from the netizens, she shared a collage picture of Kareena with both of her sons and quoted lines from Shakespeare. She wrote “What’s in a name? Long…Live and Let it be. Children are god’s blessings.”